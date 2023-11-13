Championship interest in youngster currently at Peterborough United, reports claim
The 19-year-old is currently on loan at the club from Manchester City and is attracting interest from the level above if reports on The Sun are to be believed.
Katongo has appeared ten times for Posh in all competitions, scoring once, and has appeared as a centre-back, right back and central midfielder. His goal came at home to Cambridge in the 2-0 EFL Trophy victory in September.
Katongo’s loan deal at Posh is due to run until the end of the season.
Southampton’s Director of Football Operations Jason Wilcox worked at Man City between 2012 and 2023, rising through the ranks to Academy Director so if very familiar with Katongo, who has been at the club since the age on nine.
The report also claims that Burnley have watched Katongo in recent weeks.
Katongo is currently away with the England U20 side with Ronnie Edwards and will miss Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Salford.