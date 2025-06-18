Championship clubs linked with move for Peterborough United forward Malik Mothersille

Malik Mothersille is attracting Championship interest, according to reports.

The Posh forward is still under contract but is entering the final year of his deal.

The club has offered a new contract to the 21-year-old but he is yet to sign.

With the club losing Ricky-Jade Jones for free to St Pauli in the Bundesliga and with a heavily rumoured move for Kwame Poku to Rangers- which would also see Posh miss out on compensation- Posh could look to move on players unwilling to sign a contract to avoid a similar situation next summer.

Malik Mothersille scores for Peterborough United against Bolton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mothersille enjoyed a fine season for Posh last season, leading the scoring charts with 12 goals and the assists with nine. Only Leyton Orient’s Jamie Donley provided more with ten.

He also made his international debut for Jamaica earlier this month in the Unity Cup Final against Nigeria.

Football League World has now reported that both Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers are interested in Mothersille.

Mothersille joined the club in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea and has scored 22 goals in 90 appearances in all competitions.

The last update on Mothersille’s contract came from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony at the end of April.

He said: "We have offered Malik a new contract. Malik’s father has been dealing with Barry Fry and I’ll only step in when I’m needed as I did with Ivan Toney when he wanted to leave us a year before he did.

"Malik sees himself in a very positive way and has a lot of confidence in his ability, and I like that in a striker. I just need him and his dad to see common sense and I’m glad it’s his dad involved as Malik and his family have committed to Peterborough as a family.

"He came from Chelsea and we’ve had big-time Charlies from Premier League clubs before, but Malik isn’t like that. He and the family moved down here and his dad keeps him grounded. We are now at a point where his father believes he is worth a certain amount, but I don’t want to make 21 year-old Malik too wealthy, too quickly. I want him to earn that right as Ivan did.

"I think that would make him a better player. The player, his family and our management staff see Malik as a number nine. He has all the ingredients to be a tremendous number nine and has one hell of a future.”