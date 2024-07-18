Championship club pull out of race to sign Peterborough United skipper
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Championship club have turned their attentions elsewhere after claiming a bid for the 22 year-old reigning League One player of the year was rejected by Posh.
Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “We have a valuation and we have a certain amount of money that we can spend. “We stick to that, which I have done during all my time here. He is a good player, but there are many players out there who are just as good.
“He is a good player, but fair play to (chairman) Peter (Ridsdale) and owner Craig (Hemmings). They put a bid in, it wasn’t accepted and we move on to the next one.”
Sheffield United remain firm favourites to sign Burrows, but only if a long-winded club takeover goes through and the PT understands the player has already agreed personal terms and passed a medical at Bramall Lane.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was quick to crush a claim ‘The Blades’ had also withdrawn from the race to sign Burrows.
MacAnthony has stated three Championship clubs and a ‘massive’ League One club have shown plenty of interest in Burrows. Title favourites Birmingham City are believed to be the League One club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.