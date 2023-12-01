News you can trust since 1948
Chairman's pride in how Joel Randall has turned his Peterborough United career around

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has taken great pride in the sudden development of Joel Randall.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:14 GMT
Joel Randall in action for Posh against Burton last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Joel Randall in action for Posh against Burton last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
It looked like Posh had wasted a million pounds on signing Randall from Exeter City in August 2021 at a time when the attacking player had started just 34 games for the Grecians.

He didn’t score in his first two seasons at the club when he suffered from homesickness, injury and Covid-related problems.

But he’s been a Posh revelation this season. He’s scored in his last three appearances – something he’d never done before in his career – and has six goals to his name as well as a handful of assists.

A goal for Joel Randall (hidden) for Posh v Burton. Photo: David Lowndes.A goal for Joel Randall (hidden) for Posh v Burton. Photo: David Lowndes.
Randall (24) has been a key player in the fab four attack which also includes Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony said: “I’m very proud of Joel after what he’s been through with moving away from home, injury and Covid.

Hard Truth podcast

"He looks like he’s enjoying himself now and he looks like a top player. He works hard and he’s a great team-mate. He’s technically top class and he should have a great career.

"It’s clearly done him good to have a mate like Archie Collins at the club now and our fans deserve credit for helping him turn things around as well.

"When you can hear people singing about you and cheering for you it can make you feel like a million dollars. It works the other way if you can hear people doubting you.

"But our fans have stuck by Joel and they are now loving what they see.”

Randall is expected to play in Saturday’s second round FA Cup tie at home to Doncaster Rovers.

