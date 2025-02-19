Posh celebrate a recent goal. Photo David Lowndes.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony wants to see the fear factor back at Peterborough United.

MacAnthony believes attack will be the only form of defence when his side travel as big underdogs to Huddersfield Town for a League One game on Saturday.

Speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “I feel for our manager watching us in recent games. He doesn't send us out to play like we ended up playing for an hour at Charlton, just sitting deep with a 50 yard gap to our forwards, but that’s what a lack of confidence can bring. He won’t have enjoyed watching that.

"We have lost our fear factor. Teams press us more now because they don’t believe we can play through them like we did last season. The opposition are a lot braver as a result and it’s hurt us.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

"It’s time to remind people who we are and that’s an explosive attacking side who can score four or five in a game. In the past we’ve always had a fighter’s chance against the biggest clubs we meet. We are going to a big club on Saturday, but we need to go there with a very positive attitude and the belief we can get three points because we need them. We have it in us as we showed by going 2-0 up at Birmingham City.

"Sitting back and letting them attack won’t work for us. If we are to fly up the table we need to start knocking off some wins in a row, something we haven’t managed all season. Teams around us are winning.

"I still believe we can win 3, 4, 5, 6 games. Kwame Poku will be back soon, which will mean teams won’t be so confident about attacking us as they will have to look after him, and our defenders look better, and we still have the two central midfielders who dominated games in League One last season. The players have been suffering like everyone else, The negativity has been getting to them and when you are struggling bad things tend to happen. I’m not looking for sympathy as we deserve to be where we are, but we are capable of much better.”

Posh have only won consecutive League One games once this season, at Shrewsbury Town and Exeter City in the second and third games of the campaign in August.