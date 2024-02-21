Chairman delighted for Peterborough United players and fans, while supporters thrilled as complete performance books Wembley date
The chairman praised his young players and the club’s fans on social media, stating: ‘We were back to being ‘us’ so delighted for our young squad as they deserved that and our fans deserve a day at Wembley (if not 2 ) & thank you to them as they have stayed with boys all season good or bad. See you all there!”
MacAnthony will now be hoping Bradford City beat Wycombe Wanderers in the second semi-final on Wednesday (8pm) to set up a ‘Hard Truth Podcast’ Final. The chairman co-hosts his popular podcast with avid City fans Philip Ideson. The next edition of the podcast is due to land on Friday morning.
Former Posh owner Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson also spoke on social media after watching the win. He said: “Congrats to the lads and the whole staff! Well deserved.”
A selection of post-match comments from Posh fans as seen by @PTAlanSwann on X…
More than Wembley dreams, we needed a return to form and a boost of confidence to get our season back on track, and they delivered that and more tonight. Great from start to finish. Total football and played ‘Pool off the pitch – @MattMecham
"We thoroughly deserved that win last night . Even getting highly praised from Sky commentators. Best we have played for a while . MOM Burrows – @jeanneventers.
"I can't remember Blackpool creating a single clear cut chance all night. It was a simply breathtaking display of controlled possession football and a special mention to Harrison Burrows who played the game of his life – @eddiedixon461
"Worth every inch of the distance there and the detour back. MOM a close call between Harrison Burrows and Josh Knight - in fact they're the front runners for player of the season! Finishing has to be better (again), but I'd go with that starting XI at the Shabby! – @Milesy02
MOM Collins. Yes Burrows and Malik were fantastic, but Collins literally was so impressive in midfield fighting off Blackpool attacks. He’s such a gem – @Posh089
Very disciplined team performance. Finishing problems remain. Good ref. MOM Burrows was outstanding – Peter Lloyd
That is exactly the shot in the arm our season needed. An outstanding performance and sets us up perfectly for another massive game on Saturday. So many top drawer performances it’s hard to pick one player out. Special mention for Malik, but Burrows was immense so just nicks MOM – @derren_cooper
Played to the standard we know they are capable of. MOM Mothersille or Burrows – @Loatesy95
Brilliant performance, back to our best, need to take that confidence into final part of season. MOM Burrows – @Poshlawts
Should have been 6-0. Burrows MOM – @dharvey4
The young team turned up big time and put the poor run of form behind them. Brilliant performance and result. Burrows superb MOM – @mersideposh72
Back to our best. MOM Josh Knight. – @richard_pufc
How good is Ronnie Edwards? Imperious display last night and seems to have added a bit of brawn to his game this season. He and Josh Knight refused to be bullied – @JeffNewson.
Superb. Best performance in a while. Cherish every single Wembley moment. MOM Burrows – @davidrbull2010
3-0 flattered Blackpool. Total domination. Impressed with Collins and Mothersille, but MOM goes to Burrows – @1_ferguson
Posh controlled the whole game MOM Referee - superb performance – @TobyWoody
Best performance since Derby away. MOM Burrows – @DavePUFC
Took a brave side to play like that at Blackpool just four days after losing to them at home. Plus two very impressive wins there this season. Say what you will about the competition that was an excellent performance and victory. Almost faultless – @CHAMM24
Result flattered us in the end. Dominated, but poor in the box – @mikegee70