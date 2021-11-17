Chairman adamant he has the right man for the job of managing Peterborough United ahead of an exciting few years

Darren Ferguson with club owners Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson ahead of his 500th match as Posh manager.

First-team boss Darren Ferguson has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal at London Road and his brief is simple - to establish the club in the Championship.

MacAnthony said: “We have the perfect manager for our club. Darren embodies everything the owners believe in from the style of football to the development of young, homegrown players from the Academy.

“There is no better manager in the business so the owners were delighted to offer him a new long-term deal.

“He is vital to our long-term plans and ambitions. Stability, growth and improvement are key to the club on and off the pitch in the years to come and Darren will play a big part in that.

“His gig now is to get the club established in the Championship.”

Posh are currently 21st in the Championship ahead of two tough away matches at Stoke on Saturday (November 20) and Blackburn on Wednesday, November 24. Off the pitch a new stadium at a different location is planned and the club’s training and Academy facilities have been massively upgraded.

Ferguson said: “I’m delighted to commit for another three seasons. The future of this club is exciting and it helps when the manager and the owners agree on the direction of the club and how to get there.”