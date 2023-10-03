News you can trust since 1948
Carlisle United vs Peterborough United: Posh looking for back-to-back league wins

Peterborough United travel to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United on Tuesday (October 3, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United challenges for the ball with Harvey Vale of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United challenges for the ball with Harvey Vale of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh make the long midweek trip unbeaten in four league games and looking to pick up back-to-back wins after seeing off Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

Kwame Poku and Joel Randall could return to help Posh’s cause.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

