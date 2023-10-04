Posh skipper Peter KIoso shouts in frustration at Carlisle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

So a 1-1 draw at Brunton Park on Tuesday delighted Simpson, especially as the point was earned in the 96th minute of a game Posh dominated for long periods.

And even though Jordan Gibson’s speculative strike at goal required a big deflection off Peter Kioso, Simpson claimed his side deserves a point, if only for the number of penalties he felt should have been awarded against Posh by referee Scott Simpson.

Kioso, Ryan De Havilland and Zak Sturge all survived penalty appeals.

Simpson said: “This was an outstanding working performance where we’ve had to work on all areas of our game.

“We had to weather a storm in the first half because Peterborough started like a house on fire. They are the best side we’ve come across this season. They are a strong football team for this level.

“But we stayed in the game. We rode our luck at times. The players worked their socks off. Towards the end of the first half we started to get some control in the game, but we didn’t work the keeper enough.

“In the second half, we held our own. I’ve looked back at the videos and the penalty shouts we had were stonewall penalties. I got told during the game they were, but I had to bite my lip.

“We’re looking at four or five proper penalties we’ve been denied this season.

“I’m delighted with the character the boys have shown tonight. Jordan Gibson showed real bravery to get that final shot away. Yes, it took a deflection, who cares? We absolutely deserved a point today.”