There was frustration and pleasure from Peterborough United’s Joel Randall after Tuesday’s 2-2 League One draw at Stevenage.

Joel Randall scores for Posh at Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Randall scored for the third successive game for the first time in his career with an improvised finish to start the Posh recovery from 2-0 down.

But there was also irritation that Posh didn’t make more of an astonishing 75% possession.

"It’s a good point because we were 2-0 down at a tough place,” Randall said. “But it was also a little frustrating as we had so much possession and we could have done better with the goals we conceded.

"But there is a great deal of belief and trust in each other in this squad and we are all on the same page as to how we want to play. We knew if we could get one goal there would a great chance we’d score again.

"It was a bit disappointing we didn’t go on and win the game. After we equalised there was no point in us sitting back and inviting them on to us, but we couldn’t find a third goal.

"I did what I could for my goal. It was a fox in the box finish!”