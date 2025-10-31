Cardiff City boss believes Luke Williams could make an instant impact at Peterborough United

The new Posh management team of Luke Williams (right) and Ryan Harley during their first training session with the first team. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy believes Luke Williams will make an instant impact as the manager of Peterborough United.

The first game in charge for the new Posh boss is an FA Cup first round tie against Cardiff at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

The visitors, fresh from reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a win at Welsh rivals Wrexham on Tuesday night, will start as hot favourites to beat the team rooted to the bottom of the League One table, 21 places and 16 points behind their opponents. Cardiff also came from behind to beat Posh 2-1 on the opening day of the season in South Wales in Barry-Murphy’s first game in charge of the club.

But Barry-Murphy told the Cardiff City media team: “Luke going in there has made things a little bit difficult for us in terms of how Peterborough will play. Obviously I am aware of how Luke’s teams have played in the past, but full focus will have to be on how we perform.

"Luke’s only been there for two days, but I know the players will want to play for him and I would not be surprised if Luke has an instant impact as new managers often do.

"We’ve had a long week and we have a few carrying knocks as a result. but we want to compete on all fronts so we will be treating it as an important game.”

Key Cardiff players Chris Willock and Callum Robinson are very doubtful. Posh could also be missing George Nevett, Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan after they all limped off in last Saturday’s loss at home to Blackpool.

The tie must be finished on Saturday. Extra time and penalties are available if required.

FA YOUTH CUP

Posh, who thumped Lincoln City 5-0 in the first round last weekend, will host Boldmere St Michael in the second round in a tie that must be played by November 22.

Boldmere St Michael are a Northern Premier Midlands Division club, but their Under 18s beat AFC Telford in a first round game. The tie is likely to be played at the Weston Homes Stadium.