Cardiff City boss admits his team were second best against Peterborough United

Cardiff City boss Brian Barry-Murphy admitted his side deserved to be knocked out of the FA Cup by Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh won the first round tie, against the team currently third in League One, 1-0 courtesy of Harry Leonard’s first goal for the club seven minutes before the break.

Cardiff had a lot of possession after the break, but did very little with it, as Barry-Murphy conceded after the game.

The Cardiff boss told his club’s website: “Peterborough got through today and deservedly so, congratulations to them, but we were looking to reach the standards that we’ve previously set and today we didn’t do that.

“We wanted to progress as far as we could in the competition but today, we weren’t good enough to get that job done. Every competition has been treated with the utmost importance this season and we want to create a mentality in the dressing room where we try and give our supporters a performance they enjoy in every single game, but it didn’t happen here.

“We didn’t play well enough to have any gripes over anything that didn’t go our way. We’re trying to take our destiny into our own hands and control our own fate.

“It was pretty obvious that we didn’t create the chances that we wanted to. We didn’t play at the intensity in the first half that we were looking for.

"We’re looking to be a team that is very aggressive and who play with a high level of intensity throughout the course of all the games, like we did at Wrexham (in a Carabao Cup tie) on Tuesday night. We didn’t reach those heights throughout the course of the game.

“The challenge for the players is to become more consistent in the way that we play. It’s a disappointing day for us, but there could be beneficial learnings in terms of what we need to do better to compete in every single game.

"That’s what we’ll be working on this week with all eyes on Blackpool next Saturday.”

Barry-Murphy has now managed at London Road on three occasions and lost the lot. He had previously been in charge of 6-0 and 4-1 defeats for Rochdale at Posh.