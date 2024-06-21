Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United will find out their first round Carabao Cup opponents next Thursday (June 27).

Posh have been placed in the Southern half of the draw and will be ball number 22 for a draw which will take place live on Sky Sports News at 11.30am.

The 12 Premier League clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two, with the other eight Premier League clubs starting in round three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First round fixtures are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12.

Action from Mansfield v Posh in the Carabao Cup last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh could draw Championship losing play-off semi-finalists Norwich City or Football League newcomers Bromley as well as local rivals Cambridge United or Northampton Town.

Posh went out on penalties at Mansfield Town in in the third round last season after winning on spot kicks against Swindon Town and Portsmouth.

The League One fixtures will be unveiled at 9am on Wednesday, June 26. The opening matches will take place on the weekend of August 10/11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad