Carabao Cup first round draw details for Peterborough United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Posh have been placed in the Southern half of the draw and will be ball number 22 for a draw which will take place live on Sky Sports News at 11.30am.
The 12 Premier League clubs not competing in Europe will join in round two, with the other eight Premier League clubs starting in round three.
First round fixtures are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12.
Posh could draw Championship losing play-off semi-finalists Norwich City or Football League newcomers Bromley as well as local rivals Cambridge United or Northampton Town.
Posh went out on penalties at Mansfield Town in in the third round last season after winning on spot kicks against Swindon Town and Portsmouth.
The League One fixtures will be unveiled at 9am on Wednesday, June 26. The opening matches will take place on the weekend of August 10/11.
Southern section ball numbers are: 1 AFC Wimbledon, 2 Birmingham City, 3 Bristol City, 4 Bristol Rovers, 5 Bromley, 6 Cambridge United, 7 Cardiff City, 8 Charlton Athletic, 9 Cheltenham Town, 10 Colchester United, 11 Coventry City, 12 Crawley Town, 13 Exeter City, 14 Gillingham, 15 Leyton Orient, 16 Millwall, 17 Milton Keynes Dons, 18 Newport County, 19 Northampton Town, 20 Norwich City, 21 Oxford United, 22 Posh, 23 Plymouth Argyle, 24 Portsmouth, 25 Queens Park Rangers, 26 Reading, 27 Stevenage, 28 Swansea City, 29 Swindon Town, 30 Walsall, 31 Watford, 32 Wycombe Wanderers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.