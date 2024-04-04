Captain wants his Peterborough United team to put on a Wembley show...and is he in the PT's 10 team Posh youth team graduates?
It will be a proud moment for the 22 year-old Posh fan when he leads his local team out onto the Wembley pitch, 14 years after joining the club’s Academy as a wide-eyed eight year-old.
He celebrated wildly in the stands with his mates and family when Posh won the trophy 10 years ago. Now he wants to celebrate on a special pitch after walking up the famous steps to receive the trophy.
Achieving every player’s dream of playing at the national stadium isn’t enough for a Posh team who have impressed everyone with the standard of their football this season.
“It’s a proud moment for me and the club to reach a Wembley final,” Burrows said. “When I was watching the final 10 years ago I never imagined leading a team out there. That was my first experience of a big game at a big stadium with a brilliant atmosphere and I’ll never forget the roar of the crowd or me and my mates just going crazy after Posh won.
"It really opened my eyes about what football could lead to, but, although my first final is unbelievably at Wembley, and it will look great on my CV, it won’t mean anything if we don’t win.
"We’ve been counting down the days since the semi-final and now we need to make the most of the opportunity by winning.
"We all trust each other and we trust our manager. We demand a lot from each other, but we’ve played some great football this season.
"It's such an enjoyable team to play in. We keep the ball well and we score goals and we want to show all that at Wembley.”
Burrows scored twice in the 3-0 semi-final win at Blackpool to win the sponsors’ man of the match award.
Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones are two Posh Academy graduates set to play for the club at Wembley.
Do they feature in this top 10 players to have come through the ranks at London Road as chosen by PT Posh writer Alan Swann?
1 Simon Davies
Brilliant midfielder who went on to play for Spurs, Everton and Fulham in the Premier League, while winning 59 Welsh caps.
2 Micky Gynn
Superb attacking midfielder who won the FA Cup with Coventry City.
3 Adam Drury
The best left-back in the club’s history. Played in the Premier League for Norwich City.
4 Matthew Etherington
Talented left winger who played for Posh first-team aged 15. Also played for Spurs, Stoke and West Ham.
5 Mark Tyler
Loyal goalkeeper who played 492 Posh first team games.
6 Harrison Burrows
Current Posh skipper and now a high-class, and still improving, left-back.
7 Trevor Quow
Exciting midfielder who was stopped in his tracks by injury.
8 Mark Heeley
Dazzling right-wing talent who went on to play for Arsenal.
9 David Billington
Midfielder who played for Posh aged 16 and signed for Sheffield Wednesday at 17. Injury wrecked his rapid progress.
10 Joe Newell
Fergie used to rave about him when he was coming through the ranks. Carved out a decent career in the Championship and the Scottish Premiership.