Harrison Burrows with his man-of-the-match award from the EFl Trophy semi-final. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It will be a proud moment for the 22 year-old Posh fan when he leads his local team out onto the Wembley pitch, 14 years after joining the club’s Academy as a wide-eyed eight year-old.

He celebrated wildly in the stands with his mates and family when Posh won the trophy 10 years ago. Now he wants to celebrate on a special pitch after walking up the famous steps to receive the trophy.

Achieving every player’s dream of playing at the national stadium isn’t enough for a Posh team who have impressed everyone with the standard of their football this season.

Harrison Burrows playing for the Posh Academy in 2013.

“It’s a proud moment for me and the club to reach a Wembley final,” Burrows said. “When I was watching the final 10 years ago I never imagined leading a team out there. That was my first experience of a big game at a big stadium with a brilliant atmosphere and I’ll never forget the roar of the crowd or me and my mates just going crazy after Posh won.

"It really opened my eyes about what football could lead to, but, although my first final is unbelievably at Wembley, and it will look great on my CV, it won’t mean anything if we don’t win.

"We’ve been counting down the days since the semi-final and now we need to make the most of the opportunity by winning.

"We all trust each other and we trust our manager. We demand a lot from each other, but we’ve played some great football this season.

Micky Gynn (right) after helping Coventry City win the FA Cup in 1987.

"It's such an enjoyable team to play in. We keep the ball well and we score goals and we want to show all that at Wembley.”

Burrows scored twice in the 3-0 semi-final win at Blackpool to win the sponsors’ man of the match award.

Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones are two Posh Academy graduates set to play for the club at Wembley.

​Do they feature in this top 10 players to have come through the ranks at London Road as chosen by PT Posh writer Alan Swann?

1 Simon Davies

Brilliant midfielder who went on to play for Spurs, Everton and Fulham in the Premier League, while winning 59 Welsh caps.

2 Micky Gynn

Superb attacking midfielder who won the FA Cup with Coventry City.

3 Adam Drury

The best left-back in the club’s history. Played in the Premier League for Norwich City.

4 Matthew Etherington

Talented left winger who played for Posh first-team aged 15. Also played for Spurs, Stoke and West Ham.

5 Mark Tyler

Loyal goalkeeper who played 492 Posh first team games.

6 Harrison Burrows

Current Posh skipper and now a high-class, and still improving, left-back.

7 Trevor Quow

Exciting midfielder who was stopped in his tracks by injury.

8 Mark Heeley

Dazzling right-wing talent who went on to play for Arsenal.

9 David Billington

Midfielder who played for Posh aged 16 and signed for Sheffield Wednesday at 17. Injury wrecked his rapid progress.

10 Joe Newell