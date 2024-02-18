Harrison Burrows in action for Posh against Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes,

Posh were 1-0 and appeared to be in control of the game until conceding an equaliser to a penalty following a rush of blood from goalkeeper Jed Steer 10 minutes into the second-half.

Blackpool then dominated the rest of the contest although they had to wait until the 90th minute for a winning goal from substitute Karamoko Dembele. Dembele, the younger brother of former Posh star Siriki, scored with the help of a generous deflection.

It was a fourth League One defeat in a row for Posh whose chances of automatic promotion are disappearing fast. The teams meet again in an EFL Trophy semi-final at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday.

Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer during the game against Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We’re going through a tough period and it’s not nice for players or the fans,” Burrows admitted. “It felt like a game of two halves. We should have put them to bed in the first-half. We went 1-0 up, but it should have been 2-0 or 3-0.

"We started the second-half well, but conceding the penalty gave them the momentum whereas we stopped playing the way we needed to play. We started going longer which is not us. We need to better understand the game plan we have for the players we have. We want teams to press so we can play through it, but instead what they wanted us to do we did.

"It was just our luck to concede a winning goal to a big deflection, but if we had been more clinical in both boxes the late goal would not have mattered

“It’s good we have a big game coming up now as we need to get stop the losing run. We must stay positive. We can’t let things get the better of us. Tuesday is a big night for us.”

Burrows claimed his 10th League One assist of the season by delivering the cross that Hector Kyprianou converted to give Posh a half-time lead.