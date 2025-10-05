Peterborough United captain Peter Kioso. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United captain Peter Kioso has told his side that they are not doing enough to turn things around right now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are languishing at the foot of the League One table having lost 8 of their 11 League One games this season.

The latest defeat came in the 2-1 defeat away at Bolton on Saturday and left Kioso deeply frustrated after feeling that his side should have taken all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He bemoaned sloppy defending that cost Posh two goals in the opening 20 minutes and the inability to get back into the game after that. Kioso scored the goal that got Posh back into the match just before the break and made a crucial goalmouth clearance in the second half.

He has called for more from himself and his teammates though and pleaded for the fans to stick with the team through this difficult period.

He said: “I feel like I did at Huddersfield where we are looking back thinking we should have got the three points. We are leaving here frustrated and disappointed that have played well but not got the win.

“To come here and put in as good a performance as we did but then lose to sloppy goals that left us chasing the game is frustrating. Everyone feels the disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We conceded the first two goals but controlled the game after that. It feels like nobody really cares about that though because we lost the game 2-1.

“Nobody can tell me we played badly today. It’s not down to fight or the willingness to run this is down to, we showed we were able to today. We were good on the ball today, it’s just the sloppy bits which keep letting us down.

“We are not doing well enough as a team. We need to raise the bar. Man to man we are not doing enough. The gaffer can get us up any way but it’s down to us on the pitch to have the fight not to concede. We are not showing that right now.

“This break now comes at a good time to give us an opportunity on the training ground to focus on the things that are letting us down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to lead by example every day in how I train and I am trying to do that. I also need to put pressure on myself to keep raising the bar. I wear the armband and when we lose, people look at me- rightly so. I have no issue with that. If I need to take the blame I will.

“It’s been a tough time for the fans, I know it is hard for them so a big thank you for making the journey.

“I would just like to say to the fans, stick with us. I know we have so much more to give, just please stick behind us- I know it is easier said than done but we will make sure we turn this around and give them what they deserve.”