Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates after opening the scoring at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Posh performed superbly in one ‘do-or-die’ game just to reach the play-offs at Barnsley last weekend.

Now they need three repeat performances to realise the dream of a speedy return to the Championship.

They host Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday with the return leg at Hillsborough next Thursday (May 18, both games kick off at 8pm).

Clarke-Harris led from the front at Oakwell scoring the early goal in a 2-0 win. That was his 26th goal of another impressive campaign and one that won him a share of the League One Golden Boot award.

Clarke-Harris is now eighth in the all-time Posh goalscorers list, in the club’s Football League era, with 73 goals.

"I’m proud to be in that list,” Clarke-Harris said. “But, as I’ve always said, it’s down to the quality of player around me. Okay I’m good at sticking the ball in the back of the net, but without my teammates it would be impossible.

"It’s great that we have made it to the play-offs because that’s been our target since Christmas as the top three had flown away by then.

"We made it hard for ourselves. We didn’t win some games we should have won and we didn’t compete well enough in others, but we got there in the end and now we have a two-game shootout with a top side.

"Of course we we will respect who we are up against, but we can’t show that respect too much on the pitch.

"We will treat it like another game. We have trained as normal and although we are excited we also know we have a big job to do,

" We’ve worked so hard to get to this point and we want to go further. To do that we have to be bang at from the start to the finish."

Clarke-Harris has scored his 73 goals in 145 appearances (17 as a sub) so just better than a goal every two games.

TOP POSH SCORERS