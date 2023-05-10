Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in action against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​The Owls finished third – Posh finished 6th.

The Owls accumulated a club record 96 points (a record for a team not winning automatic promotion from any EFL division) – Posh finished on 77 points, so 19 points behind.

The Owls won 28 matches – Posh won 24.

The Owls lost 6 matches – Posh lost 17.

The Owls scored 81 goals – Posh scored 75.

The Owls conceded 37 goals – Posh conceded 54.

The Owls kept a club record 24 clean sheets – Posh kept 16.​

No wonder Sky Bet have The Owls as favourites to win the play-offs at 13/8 with Posh the outsiders of four at 4/1.

Bolton, who host Barnsley in the first leg of their semi-final on Saturday, are 7/2 with the Tykes at 5/2.

The match betting for Friday’s first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium is much tigther with Posh priced at 6/4 and the Owls slight favourites at 8/5. The draw is 23/10.

Despite all that Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris remains in bullish form.

He told Sky Sports: “We’re all really excited. It doesn’t matter if they finished third and that we finished sixth. It’s about who is better on the day.

“We’ve worked hard and the preparation is going well. We’re looking forward to the game.”