Who will join these Posh players in assuming hero status with a match-winning display at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday (noon kick off)?
1. DENNIS OAKES
Posh first beat Cambridge United in a Football League game in March 192 when Oakes and Ritchie Barker scored in a 2-0 win in Division Four in front of just under 5,000 fans. Photo: David Lowndes
2. TOMMY ROBSON
A month later Robson (2), Barker (2) and Jim Hall scored in a 5-2 win for Posh at the Abbey Stadium to complete a league 'double'. Photo: s
3. GARY SARGENT
Posh beat Cambridge 2-0 in a Third Division promotion tussle at London Road in November 1977. Sargent and Tony Cliss scored the goals. Photo: David Lowndes
4. NOEL LUKE
It was almost another nine years before Posh beat Cambridge again. Goals from Luke and Errington Kelly enabled Posh to come from behind and win a Division Four game 2-1 in January, 1987. Photo: PT