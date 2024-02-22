News you can trust since 1948
Noel Luke scores for Posh against Cambridge United, but in what year?Noel Luke scores for Posh against Cambridge United, but in what year?
Noel Luke scores for Posh against Cambridge United, but in what year?

Can Peterborough United find another hero on derby day at Cambridge United?

​Starring in a local derby against Cambridge United is a sure fire way of entering Peterborough United folklore.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:03 GMT

Who will join these Posh players in assuming hero status with a match-winning display at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday (noon kick off)?

Posh have won 13 and lost 11 of 33 Football League meetings with Cambridge. They’ve only won twice on enemy ground.

Posh first beat Cambridge United in a Football League game in March 192 when Oakes and Ritchie Barker scored in a 2-0 win in Division Four in front of just under 5,000 fans.

1. DENNIS OAKES

A month later Robson (2), Barker (2) and Jim Hall scored in a 5-2 win for Posh at the Abbey Stadium to complete a league 'double'.

2. TOMMY ROBSON

Posh beat Cambridge 2-0 in a Third Division promotion tussle at London Road in November 1977. Sargent and Tony Cliss scored the goals.

3. GARY SARGENT

It was almost another nine years before Posh beat Cambridge again. Goals from Luke and Errington Kelly enabled Posh to come from behind and win a Division Four game 2-1 in January, 1987.

4. NOEL LUKE

