Darren Ferguson with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Darren Ferguson will become the first manager to win the EFL Trophy three times if Peterborough United beat Birmingham City at Wembley on Sunday.

Ferguson would also become the first manager to win the EFL Trophy in back-to-back-seasons with the same club. Lou Macari won it in successive seasons with Birmingham City (1991) and Stoke City (1992). Ferguson also won the Trophy as a player, scoring for Wrexham in a 2-0 win over Southend at the Millennium Stadium in 2005.

Whoever wins at Wembley will join Bristol City as the only three-time winners of the EFL Trophy. Bristol City won it in 1986, 2003 and 2015. Posh won it it in 2014 and 2024. Birmingham won it in 1991 and 1995.

Birmingham have not played in the EFL Trophy since their 1995 win under the management of Barry Fry so whoever wins this year can claim to have retained the Trophy.

Darren Ferguson celebrates his goal for Wrexham in the 2005 EFL Trophy Final. Photo Rick Matthews.

The Wembley referee Ben Speedie has taken charge of four previous Posh games and the city side have not lost any of them. Speedie took charge of Birmingham’s League One game at Charlton earlier this season which is one of only three games ‘The Blues’ have lost.

Posh won the toss for the right to use their home colours and the home dressing room.

Posh are not now expected to play in front of the biggest crowd in the club’s history at Wembley this weekend. Birmingham have sold their full allocation of 43,356 tickets, but Posh will take less than 20,000 fans.

The biggest attendance at a competitive Posh match is 64,531 for an FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa in 1961. The second highest is 63,635 for an FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1965.

It should be the third highest attendance in Posh history which stands at 56,532 for an FA Cup game against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 1976. United won that game 3-1.

The record EFL Trophy crowd at a Posh match was the 42,252 that attended the Wembley Final against Wycombe Wanderers last season. Birmingham City have beaten that figure on their own this season.