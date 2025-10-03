Campaigner walking to all 92 Football League grounds in 92 days reaches Peterborough United

A football fan who is walking to all of the 92 Football League grounds in just 92 days has reached Peterborough United.

54-year-old Wimbledon fan Xavier Wiggins began walking from Swansea on August 2 and will end up at Home Park in Plymouth on November 1.

‘Walk92’ is a 2,000-mile odyssey to raise funds and awareness for the many inspiring Football for Good initiatives including: Street Soccer Foundation – using football to help young people at risk of or experiencing homelessness find hope, housing, and purpose as well as Sport Local Action’s Sports Bank – helping remove financial barriers that stop young people playing sport.

Xavier is collecting stories from every club he visits, contributing to a Football for Good archive in partnership with the National Football Museum, documenting how clubs across England and Wales are driving positive change - from tackling knife crime to dementia, poverty, and social isolation.

Xavier with Jimmy-Jay Morgan as well as Steve Thorpe from the Free Kicks Foundation (left) and Peterborough Sports owner Tim Woodward (right).

Xavier said: “Football changes lives Whether it’s keeping young people off the streets, supporting mental health, or offering a sense of purpose - I’ve seen its impact first-hand. This walk is about shining a light on that good and helping it grow. “People are being incredibly generous and we need them to continue that because the community projects around the country need their support.”

Posh was club number 66 on his route on Day 62 of 92. Xavier was met on his route by Founder of local charity the Free Kicks Foundation- Steve Thorpe- who accompanied him on the roughly four hour walk from Deeping to the Weston Homes Stadium, while also making a bonus stop at Peterborough Sports along the way.

Speaking about his approximate 1,200-mile journey so far, Xavier said: “I’m not sure in what other world I’d meet the Blackpool FC women’s keeper, the Fleetwood Town FC chaplain, and Captain Cod - all in the same afternoon. “Last week I met England Amputee international Annabelle Kiki, England Amputee International, at Stockport County. She’s an inspiration. If Annabelle can do what she’s doing, then I can certainly do what I’m doing,

“There’s been an incredible response to Walk92 from the football public. Also, every club has been so welcoming and I’ve heard about so many brilliant projects that are making a positive impact in communities across the country. So far, the walk has been everything I hoped it would be and so much more.

“I’ve only had one major problem with the satnav: between Cardiff and Newport (Day 3), I found myself going the wrong way up the A48. Some police stopped and took me back to the place where I’d made my mistake. Thankfully, they laughed.”

To sponsor the walk, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/checkout/walk92-1/start.