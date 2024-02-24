Live
Cambridge United vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh go on hunt for Cambridgeshire Derby double
Peterborough United travel to face Cambridge United in the Cambridgeshire Derby (February 24, 3pm).
Posh look to use their Wembley boost to end their five-match winless run in League One.
They look to do so against a managerless Cambridge side, after Neil Harris walked out in the week, and one without star striker Lyle Taylor who his appeal against his midweek red card.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Cambridge vs Posh
Fergie knows the importance of beating Cambridge
Cambridge will attack Posh but not with Lyle Taylor!
Welcome!
It's time for the Cambridgeshire Derby!
Follow all of the action here