News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Cambridge United vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh go on hunt for Cambridgeshire Derby double

Peterborough United travel to face Cambridge United in the Cambridgeshire Derby (February 24, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 23:17 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 23:18 GMT
Josh Knight of Peterborough United gets away from Fejiri Okenabirhie of Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.Josh Knight of Peterborough United gets away from Fejiri Okenabirhie of Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Josh Knight of Peterborough United gets away from Fejiri Okenabirhie of Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh look to use their Wembley boost to end their five-match winless run in League One.

They look to do so against a managerless Cambridge side, after Neil Harris walked out in the week, and one without star striker Lyle Taylor who his appeal against his midweek red card.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

Related topics:Lyle TaylorCambridgeWembleyLeague One