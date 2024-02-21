Cambridge United boss Neil Harris. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

The Telegraph is reporting Millwall will sack manager Joe Edwards on Wednesday and replace him with Cambridge boss Neil Harris.

Edwards has only been in post at the New Den for four months, but six defeats in seven Championship matches has left them a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Harris is a former Millwall player and manager. He was only appointed Cambridge boss on an 18-month contract in December and has done a steady job, although his team are only six points clear of the relegation zone after a 2-1 Tuesday night defeat at home to Bolton.

Star striker Lyle Taylor was sent off in that game and will miss Saturday’s visit of Posh.