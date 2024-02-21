News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Cambridge United could lose their manager before facing Peterborough United in a big derby

Cambridge United could lose their manager before they host Peterborough United in a League One local derby at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday (noon kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:26 GMT
Cambridge United boss Neil Harris. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.Cambridge United boss Neil Harris. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.
Cambridge United boss Neil Harris. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

The Telegraph is reporting Millwall will sack manager Joe Edwards on Wednesday and replace him with Cambridge boss Neil Harris.

Edwards has only been in post at the New Den for four months, but six defeats in seven Championship matches has left them a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harris is a former Millwall player and manager. He was only appointed Cambridge boss on an 18-month contract in December and has done a steady job, although his team are only six points clear of the relegation zone after a 2-1 Tuesday night defeat at home to Bolton.

Star striker Lyle Taylor was sent off in that game and will miss Saturday’s visit of Posh.

The Telegraph believes talks between Millwall and Cambridge have already begun.

Related topics:Lyle TaylorLeague OneMillwallThe TelegraphCambridge