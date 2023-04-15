Cambridge United players and fans celebrate their second goal against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Us are now in the relegation zone only on goal difference after a third win in four unbeaten games. They had looked dead and buried a month ago, but a repeat of their levels against a poor Posh side in their final five games would surely get them out of trouble?

Bonner felt taking the lead on the stroke of half-time was vital.

He told the Cambridge News: ‘In fairness to our lads, we've been calling for these sort of big performances, knowing that we will need it in a lot of the games that we have left.

"We've got five more games where we've got to find that again. There's no getting away from it. It's ours to chase. It's pressure on others, but in the end, we've got to find that level five more times, and give ourselves a chance of taking it to the last week first of all, and then getting above the line and then staying above it.

"If we're going to stay in this league, and we want big occasions against big clubs, and all that it brings, we're going to have to keep fighting like that.

"I thought we were really good today. I thought we deserved it. The timing of the first goal was massive obviously, to go in at half-time one up, but it was a brilliant afternoon and a super atmosphere.

"The extra significance to everybody that's waited 20-odd years for the game here, and to get the result, certainly having lost the one away earlier in the season, is that it’s great to send everybody home happy, but we’re now getting ready for Tuesday, because that's equally as important a game.

"It won't have the same atmosphere, it won't be the same number of people here, but we've got to peel ourselves off the ceiling and deliver a performance, because we need more wins yet."