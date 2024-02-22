Barry Corr. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Taylor was sent off for violent conduct in Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers. He had been sent on as a second-half substitute.

As things stand Taylor, who has scored three goals in six starts since joining Cambridge in January, is banned for three matches. The appeal is expected to be heard on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridge caretaker-manager Barry Corr told the Cambridge Independent: “I looked at the incident and I think he’s trying to get in front of the defender. There’s a bit of a tussle and in the video it looks as though Lyle’s arm is swinging, but he’s trying to get in front of a player.

“I have a great deal of sympathy with Lyle, but I’m not sure they’ll see it that way because they probably won’t want to go against the referee’s decision on the night.

“Maybe for those who have played the game, they might understand he’s trying to get across the player and get his body in front. It’s a difficult one but we’ll see what the outcome will bring.”

Corr insists he will not seek to be the permanent managerial replacement for Neil Harris who left for Millwall earlier this week just two months after signing an 18-month deal at the Abbey Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s his second stint this season as caretaker-manager and he led Cambridge to a 4-0 FA Cup win over Fleetwood in his one game in charge between Mark Bonner leaving and Harris arriving.