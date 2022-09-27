Butler in contention for Posh first-team start after playing 90 minutes at Barnsley
Peterborough United full-back Dan Butler has taken a giant step towards a first Football League start since December.
Butler played 90 minutes of today’s Professional Development Under 21 League 1-1 draw at Barnsley and, as long as there is no adverse reaction to his long-term ankle injury,
he will in contention for a place in the Posh starting XI for Saturday’s League One fixture at MK Dons.
Butler has not started a Football League match since suffering ankle ligament damage in a Championship win against Millwall at London Road.
Kai Corbett fired Posh ahead direct from a free kick in the 52nd minute at Barnsley, but the hosts equalised 12 minutes later through Keegan Hartley and just after Kellan Hickinson had missed a great opportunity for the visitors after fine play by Charlie O’Connell.
Barnsley came closest to winning the game with a header that rattled the crossbar.
Goalkeeper Will Lakin made a couple of excellent first-half stops.
Posh substitute striker Gabe Overton picked up a late injury and had to be replaced.
Posh Under 21s now have six points from eight matches.
Posh: Lakin, O’Connell, Butler, Titchmarsh, Thomas (Sub Tonge, 72 mins). Fox, Gyamfi (sub Van LIer, 68 mins), McGlinchey, Darlington (sub Overton, 68 mins, sub Dornelly, 90 mins), Hickinson, Corbett.
Injury-prone right-back Ben Mensah missed the match because of a knock picked up in a cup defeat at the hands of Blackburn last week, while János Bodnár and Joe Taylor were away on international duty with Hungary and Wales respectively. Taylor is the Welsh Under 21 squad taking on Austria in a friendly in Vienna tonight.