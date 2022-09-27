Dan Butler. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Butler played 90 minutes of today’s Professional Development Under 21 League 1-1 draw at Barnsley and, as long as there is no adverse reaction to his long-term ankle injury,

he will in contention for a place in the Posh starting XI for Saturday’s League One fixture at MK Dons.

Butler has not started a Football League match since suffering ankle ligament damage in a Championship win against Millwall at London Road.

Kai Corbett fired Posh ahead direct from a free kick in the 52nd minute at Barnsley, but the hosts equalised 12 minutes later through Keegan Hartley and just after Kellan Hickinson had missed a great opportunity for the visitors after fine play by Charlie O’Connell.

Barnsley came closest to winning the game with a header that rattled the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Will Lakin made a couple of excellent first-half stops.

Posh substitute striker Gabe Overton picked up a late injury and had to be replaced.

Posh Under 21s now have six points from eight matches.

Posh: Lakin, O’Connell, Butler, Titchmarsh, Thomas (Sub Tonge, 72 mins). Fox, Gyamfi (sub Van LIer, 68 mins), McGlinchey, Darlington (sub Overton, 68 mins, sub Dornelly, 90 mins), Hickinson, Corbett.