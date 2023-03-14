News you can trust since 1948
Burton Albion vs Peterborough United: Posh need to respond after Cheltenham disappointment

Peterborough United travel to face Burton Albion in League One on Tuesday evening (March 14, 7:45pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Mar 2023, 18:16 GMT
Posh will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at home to Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh will be looking to put Saturday’s defeat to Cheltenham behind them quickly with victory at Burton Albion.

They have now fallen to nine points off the play-off places with 11 games to go. With hopes fading, it’s now or never time for Posh to go on a winning run.

Can they start one tonight? find out on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Burton vs Posh

Posh line-up

Will Norris, Nathanael Ogbeta, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Subs: Will Blackmore, Dan Butler, Ben Thompson, Jeando Fuchs, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Kabongo Tshimanga

Welcome!

For those not making the Tuesday night trip to Burton, follow along here!

League One