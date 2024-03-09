Live

Burton Albion vs Peterborough United: Posh looking for four straight League One wins

Peterborough United travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion (March 9, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 9th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT
Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from Beryly Lubala of Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from Beryly Lubala of Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh are looking it to make of four straight league wins as they have reignited their push for automatic promotion.

Besides long-term absentees Jeando Fuchs and Jacob Wakeling, Posh have a clean bill of heading into the match.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Burton vs Posh

