​Posh have made that decision based on the number of tickets available for sale for the fixture at the Pirelli Stadium.

Posh have been allocated 330 seat tickets in the South Stand and 1300 tickets for the terrace behind the goal.

Tickets will be sold from 10am on Thursday February 15 to fans with 800 points or more, then Feb 16 600 pts+, Feb 17 400 pts+, Feb 19 230 pts+ and Feb 20, 100 pts +.

Tickets, which are limited to one per person/Fan ID, will go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday, February 21.

Prices: Seating: Adults: £22, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 23s: £20, Under 17s: £12

Terrace: Adults: £18, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 23s: £13, Under 17s: £5.