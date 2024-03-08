Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Posh against Burton earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Brewers have picked up just one point from their last three League One games and haven’t scored in any of them. Not ideal form then to face a Posh side who have won their last three League One games and will turn up in Burton fresh from a 5-1 thumping of local rivals Northampton Town.

But Burton boss Martin Paterson is looking forward to, rather than dreading, the chellenge.

Paterson told the Burton FC website: “Training has been good, and we have worked on things we needed to, and there’s clarity in what we are going to try and do. It has been a good week and lots of people have made cases to start the game.

Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Posh at Burton Albion last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I have concentrated on getting detail to the players in terms of how our identity looks and solutions to certain things. But ultimately, it’s about being energised and ready for Saturday.

“We don’t expect players to get everything correct all the time. It’s about making sure they know what we are doing in possession and out of possession and sticking to it. Then whether it’s about a bit of quality or lady luck playing a part we look to take control of those momentum moments.

“In the first 25 minutes of the last two home games we have been very good at putting pressure on teams, but we need to convert opportunities and go on and win those games. We know we can do it and it’s just about executing it.

“We are looking forward to an exciting challenge with Peterborough coming to town as they are a very good team. We don’t want a fear factor. We recognise they are a good side and there might be things we do tactically to respect them, but there’s difference between respect and fear and my players know from this week that we are looking to win the game."

Burton will be without injured players Mason Bennett, Sam Hughes and Jasper Moon. Posh manager Darren Ferguson is due to deliver his pre-match press conference later on Friday.

Posh have a modest record at Burton, the venue for an infamous FA Cup defeat in November 2005 when the Brewers were a non-league club. Posh have won two and lost of five Football League visits to the Pirelli Stadium, but they did record a handsome 5-2 win there 12 months ago when Jonson Clarke-Harris (2), Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows and Joe Ward scored the goals.