Jonson Clarke-Harris heads in Peterborough United's opening goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria thought his side deserved at least a point at Posh this afternoon and was delighted given the quality Posh possess.

Burton played well in the first half and had chances, their best coming from Joe Powell and David Keillor-Dunn, before fading in the early part of the second half; conceding just 90 seconds after the restart.

They came back into the game though and were able to snatch a point thanks to Victor Adeboyejo slamming in his sixth of the season.

Maamria told the Burton Albion media team: “It's great to come to this place against players of Championship qualities and to get a point.

“They've been winning games and it's always a tough place to come to and we were worthy of at least a point.

"I’d not even had chance to open my bottle of water and everything we spoke about at half time had gone out of the window.

“We said about not giving anything away because these (Peterborough) are very good when they come out in the second half.

“You know, you can see the goal is a really, really sloppy goal and we didn't squeeze quick enough - we didn't move across and we have to close gaps, which is something we worked on.

“Mistakes will happen but I feel really positive that we came from behind to get the draw.”

Burton’s defensive line was boosted by the arrival of Adrian Mariappa on Friday (October 7). The 36-year-old has appeared in the Premier League 149 times for Reading, Crystal Palace and Watford. He fitted seamlessly into the back four to help repel Posh.

Maamria added: “The Mariappa signing was announced at six o'clock last night and he makes his debut at three o'clock this afternoon.

“I thought his voice, his organisation in the team and the presence he gave the team was a massive lift.

“I've got to give the credit to Kelly our Club Secretary and my Assistant Manager Chris Beardsley who have worked tirelessly with the time difference in Australia and having to get the paperwork through.”