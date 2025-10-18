Burton Albion beaten by a 'wonder' strike and an 'incredible' decision according to the boss

Burton Albion boss Gary Bowyer. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Burton Albion boss Gary Bowyer blamed an ‘incredible’ decision for his side’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Peterborough United on Saturday.

Bowyer admitted Archie Collins scored a ‘wonder’ goal midway through the second-half, but he insisted there was a big offside decision missed in the build up to the goal.

Burton had dominated a scrappy contest in the first half at the PIrelli Stadium, but the defeat – a first in four League One games – dropped them back into the bottom four, just two points and two places clear of next-to-bottom Posh.

“We weren’t good in the first half, we were okay,” Bowyer told BBC Radio Derby. “We had complete dominance in the first-half, but we didn’t do enough to take advantage. We didn’t make their goalkeeper work hard enough all game in fact.

"You have to score when you have that much possession, but we missed the best chance of the entire game. I’ve been in football a long time and I know what happens when you don’t make the most of dominance and as I walked down the tunnel at half-time behind Darren Ferguson I patted him on the back and said ‘well done’ as I feared what would happen.

"We weren’t so good in the second half, but there was nothing in the game and then we lost to a wonder strike. It was miles offside though. From the cross there was a player well offside behind our defender. You can say he wasn’t interfering, but he forced our lad to head it so he has to interfering. It’s an incredible decision when you see it back.

“They had brought on a lad from Birmingham City they paid a lot of money for whereas we sent on two 17 year-olds. That’s where we are at the moment.”

Posh ‘keeper Alex Bass made a fine save to thwart Tyrese Shade when he was clean through in the first half.