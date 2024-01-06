Harrison Burrows (foreground) and Peter Kioso celebrate the Posh win at Derby County on New Year's Day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 21 year-old will replace Peter Kioso who has returned to Rotherham United after a successful loan spell at the Weston Homes Stadium...although Posh have still not given up on getting the 24 year-old back in the building.

Burrows is the third permanent Posh skipper this season after Ephron Mason-Clark and Kioso.

"We’ve had more captains than you’d expect in half a season,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted. “But Harrison has been vice-captain so he will step up to become captain and he will enjoy it.

“Peter spoke very well to the players after his last game at Derby. He always speaks well and I said a few words as well. I don’t want to make a big drama out of it, but we will try and see if we can get him back before we look at other right-back options.

"He’s made it clear to both clubs he wants to stay here as he plays every week, but he’s Rotherham’s player and we have to respect that.”