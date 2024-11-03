Former Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows scored his first goal for Sheffield United in a 2-0 Championship win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Burrows struck with a low left-foot drive from a tight angle to give the Blades a 14th-minute lead. His new team are now third in the Championship table.

Ephron Mason-Clark hasn’t had much of an impact at Coventry City since his summer move from Posh. He did come on as a second-half substitute to help the Sky Blues to an impressive 3-0 Championship win at Middlesbrough. Two of the goals arrived after Mason-Clark went on.

Former Posh star Joe Ward started his first Championship match of the season for Derby County in a 2-1 defeat at Stoke City, but Siriki Dembele missed Oxford United’s 2-1 loss at home to Swansea City because of an ankle injury.

Romoney Crichlow helped Dagenham & Redbridge to a shock FA Cup win at Crewe. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh loanees and old boys

Sammie Szmodics played 74 minutes of Ipswich Town’s 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Leicester City. Ipswich were leading when he went off. Clubmate Jack Taylor is currently absent with a hamstring injury.

Matt Godden scored for Charlton Athletic in their thrilling 4-3 win at Southend in the FA Cup.

On-loan Posh centre-back Romoney Crichlow played 90 minutes as Dagenham & Redbridge claimed a surprise 1-0 FA Cup win at Crewe Alexandra.

On-loan Posh striker Jacob Wakeling played 90 minutes of Gillingham’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat at home to Blackpool.

On-loan Posh striker Kabongo Tshimanga scored an extra time FA Cup winner for Swindon Town against Colchester United.