Bumper crowd see Peterborough United Women lift the 'Hergametoo' cup

A bumper Friday night crowd saw a great game as Peterborough United Women lifted the ‘Hergametoo’ Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 7:17 am
Posh Women players and staff celebrate their cup success. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh beat fellow National League side Hashtag United 4-2 in front of 1,412 with goals from Stacey McConville, player-of-the-match Jess Driscoll, skipper Keir Perkins and a trialist.

McConville fired Posh in front from a long-range free-kick that dipped over the goalkeeper’s head before the visitors scored twice to nip in front, but a close-range effort from Driscoll following a Megan Parrett corner dragged Posh level just before the break.

A brilliant Driscoll pass freed Perkins to get Posh back in front with an ex excellent finish before a terrific header from a trialist following a left wing run and and cross from Driscoll.

Action from Posh Women v Hashtag United

Posh Womens managre Dan Lawlor said: “The performance was good, especially in the second-half. The girls took on board the tactical changes we made at half-time so well I don’t think the opposition had a shot on goal.

"The goals in the second half were brilliant. The girls deserved such a big crowd and it was great to see so many youngsters watching.

"There couldn’t have been a better outcome than a good performance and a great crowd.”

Former Athletico Madrid midfielder Beatriz Borque has become the third Posh Women’s player after Driscoll and Perkins to sign terms for the 2022-23 season.

A bumper crowd turned up to watch Posh Women play Hashtag United
Action from Posh Women v Hashtag United