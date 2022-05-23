Posh beat fellow National League side Hashtag United 4-2 in front of 1,412 with goals from Stacey McConville, player-of-the-match Jess Driscoll, skipper Keir Perkins and a trialist.
McConville fired Posh in front from a long-range free-kick that dipped over the goalkeeper’s head before the visitors scored twice to nip in front, but a close-range effort from Driscoll following a Megan Parrett corner dragged Posh level just before the break.
A brilliant Driscoll pass freed Perkins to get Posh back in front with an ex excellent finish before a terrific header from a trialist following a left wing run and and cross from Driscoll.
Posh Womens managre Dan Lawlor said: “The performance was good, especially in the second-half. The girls took on board the tactical changes we made at half-time so well I don’t think the opposition had a shot on goal.
"The goals in the second half were brilliant. The girls deserved such a big crowd and it was great to see so many youngsters watching.
"There couldn’t have been a better outcome than a good performance and a great crowd.”
Former Athletico Madrid midfielder Beatriz Borque has become the third Posh Women’s player after Driscoll and Perkins to sign terms for the 2022-23 season.