Brown delighted to back at Peterborough United after helping the club to promotion last season
Reece Brown is delighted to be back with Peterborough United and the club are delighted to have him.
The 25 year-old midfielder returns for a third spell at the Weston Homes Stadium. He was a key man in last season’s promotion fromn League One.
Brown has not made a Football League appearance since the remarkable promotion-clinching 3-3 against Lincoln City on May 1.
He has been given permission to play in Saturday’s fourth round FA Cup tie at home to QPR on Saturday (February 5)
Brown, after joining Posh on loan to the end of the season, said: “Obviously I am looking forward to coming back and trying to help the team between now and the end of the season. I enjoyed my time with the club and we obviously had a lot of success last season. I know the club, I know how the manager operates and I am looking forward to getting started.”
Posh boss Darren Ferguson added:“I am pleased to get Reece back to the football club. Obviously, we know what he is all about and he is something different to what we have in that particular area of the pitch. He knows how we work and operate and I am sure the supporters are well aware of the impact he made during his previous loan spells with the club.”
Brown started his career with Birmingham City, but made his name with Forest Green Rovers where he scored 14 goals in 94 appearances. He hasn’t been given the chance to play regular football with Huddersfield Town after joining the Terriers from the Sky Bet League Two club. He’s made just one League Cup appearance in over two-and-a-half years at the club.