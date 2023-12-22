Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed League One rivals Bristol Rovers are no longer interested in signing Jonson Clarke-Harris in January.

Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

But Fry, the transfer guru at the Weston Homes Stadiums, says two other League One clubs are interested in taking the 29 year-old double Golden Boot winner. Neither are thought to be promotion rivals of Posh.

Rovers came close to signing Clarke-Harris in the summer transfer window, but a reported £800,000 deal fell though after key paperwork was filed late.

The Bristol Post reported Rovers were no longer interested in a player they sold to Posh in August, 2020 for around £1 million. Rovers have changed manager from Joey Barton to Matt Taylor in recent weeks.

Fry said: “I’ve spoken to the Bristol Rovers owner and he said Joey Barton was the man behind trying to sign Clarke-Harris. The new manager is not interested so they won’t be coming back for him.

"But two other League One clubs are interested so hopefully Jonno will get the move he deserves. He’s been brilliant for us.”

Fry confirmed to the PT on Friday morning he has not yet heard from Rotherham United regarding the immediate future of Posh captain Peter Kioso, but he admitted it would be big blow to lose him.

Rotherham have a recall option on the 24 year-old right-back which can be activated in January.

Millers new manager Leam Richardson has made a decision on Kioso, but has yet to make it public.

Fry added: "I did speak to the Rotherham hierarchy the other week, but at that time they hadn’t had a recruitment meeting with their new manager. Obviously they have now, but we haven’t been informed of the decision.

"It would be a big blow to lose him and I know Peter does not want to return. He’s not just a player who suits the way we play perfectly, he’s also a leader that a young team needs.

"Peter is the Guv’nor in the dressing room like Ivan Toney was before him.

"The mood among the players as I see it is they all want to stay and get the job done. The team spirit is fantastic and in my time at the club I’ve never seen a team that excites me so much.