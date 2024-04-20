Posh on the attack v Bristol Rovers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Taylor was impressed by the power and pace in the Posh side after Darren Ferguson’s men cruised to a 2-0 win in a League One fixture at the Memorial Stadium.

A goal late in each half from Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones secured a win which guarantees a top four finish for Posh.

“We’ve got some fantastic ball players,” Taylor said. “But pace and power are huge assets at this level and they had those qualities as well as some excellent ball players which is why they are such a good side.

"Their physicality stood out for me as well. They were able to, not just wriggle out, but drive out of certain situations. All of a sudden they just burst out from being under pressure.

"We have many priorities, but those sort of qualities are what we need to aim for. We wanted to be as aggressive as we possibly could be, but there’s footballing capabilities and there’s physical capabilities and in terms of where we were on the pitch, we just couldn’t get tight enough often enough and get close enough to the play.

"They showed that with their second goal when we got them in a corner of the pitch, but didn’t fully commit to it, and there’s various reasons why you don’t commit to it. That’s more often because you don’t quite trust your body to come out on top or if they do, being able to get out and chase the play.”