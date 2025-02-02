Bristol Rovers boss praises the desire and defensive application of his side
Rovers leapfrogged Posh into 18th place. They are a point ahead of Posh and also have a game in hand. Posh are now just five points clear of the drop zone after an 11th away game without a win. Ricky-Jade Jones scored the Posh consolation goal.
Calderon told Bristol Live: "When you are down there, it's more than just joy when you win. You also feel relief. I think the boys have been trying so hard and even before, like against Charlton in our last game, I said that when something bad is happening, we look worse than the reality.
"I think we are a better side, but you have to show that and you have to stay in a game, whatever happens. So I think today was a good day. I think it was a quite good performance.
"Overall, we were better out of possession. I think we defended better. When I say defend, I don't just mean the back four. It's everyone. I think the press was better today. We defended with more desire. So I think it was better and after with the ball we have better spells so that's more the team I would like to see.
“Trust me, I didn't even check the results from yesterday. Well, my son did, but I try not to listen because I don't care. I didn't know it was six points to the bottom four. I don't know anything about the table or the scores. I don't check them because I think we have enough things to improve and for me that's the main thing, to focus on ourselves.”
Rovers also play relegation rivals Burton Albion and Northampton Town in February.