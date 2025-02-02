Ricky-Jade Jones scored for Posh at Bristol Rovers. Photo David Lowndes.

Bristol Rovers boss Inigo Calderon expressed relief as much as joy after his side secured a comfortable 3-1 over Peterborough United at the Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers leapfrogged Posh into 18th place. They are a point ahead of Posh and also have a game in hand. Posh are now just five points clear of the drop zone after an 11th away game without a win. Ricky-Jade Jones scored the Posh consolation goal.

Calderon told Bristol Live: "When you are down there, it's more than just joy when you win. You also feel relief. I think the boys have been trying so hard and even before, like against Charlton in our last game, I said that when something bad is happening, we look worse than the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we are a better side, but you have to show that and you have to stay in a game, whatever happens. So I think today was a good day. I think it was a quite good performance.

"Overall, we were better out of possession. I think we defended better. When I say defend, I don't just mean the back four. It's everyone. I think the press was better today. We defended with more desire. So I think it was better and after with the ball we have better spells so that's more the team I would like to see.

“Trust me, I didn't even check the results from yesterday. Well, my son did, but I try not to listen because I don't care. I didn't know it was six points to the bottom four. I don't know anything about the table or the scores. I don't check them because I think we have enough things to improve and for me that's the main thing, to focus on ourselves.”

Rovers also play relegation rivals Burton Albion and Northampton Town in February.