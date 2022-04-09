Bristol City boss frustrated his team couldn’t beat a Peterborough United side that ‘lacked quality’

Rob Atkinson of Bristol City heads in the opening goal against Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It finished 1-1 at Ashton Gate after Posh top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris claimed a second-half equaliser for a team down to 10 men following the dismissal of Joe Ward.

Pearson was frustrated his team couldn’t get the better of a team that ‘lacked quality.’ He even hinted he would not be City boss next season and if he is some of the players might have to leave.

Pearson told the Bristol Post: “We’ve got five games left and the players that are here can either be here next year, or not.

Action between Posh and Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“That goes for me as well. If I’m not here, whoever comes in has got the same problem and that is getting players to play.

“We haven’t got a problem necessarily with quality, but the squad needs a shake-up.

“It was two poor teams today. They’re poor because of quality and we’re poor because sometimes our personality lets us down.

“We play against good sides and we’re good, but we play against poor sides and then we match them whether they’re good, bad, or indifferent. That’s why we’re where we are.

“We should do more and we had enough situations to win the game. Wasteful. It’s another illustration of the work that has to be done.

“Tactics have got nothing to do with today. They’ve scored a goal where they’ve launched the ball into the box and we don’t get the first header, and we don’t clear it. Nothing to do with tactics.