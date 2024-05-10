Posh Women had plenty to celebrate this season.

Peterborough United Women completed a record-breaking National League season in splendid style.

Posh won their final Midlands Division One game 5-2 against Leek Town to secure a third-place finish, the best in the club’s brief National League history. It was a ‘home’ game played at Quorn FC after the original match last week at Alfreton FC was abandoned three minutes from time after floodlight failure with the scores level at 1-1!

That was a boost for Leek who started the game bottom, yet knowing a win would lift them out of the relegation zone.

But Posh were too ruthless to let happen, particularly Emily Brett who scored four times. Tara Kirk added a fifth Posh goal deep into injury time.

Posh even overcame a first-half red card for Poppie Brown when the score was still goalless. Brett’s clever lob gave them the lead five minutes before the interval.

Leek equalised nine minutes into the second-half, but Brett fired Posh back in front on the hour and 10 minutes from time she completed a hat-trick with a drive into the top corner. Within two minutes she had scored again, this time low into the corner of the net.

Leek were also reduced to 10 players in added time, but there was still time for Kirk and a visiting player to score.

Under 23 plater Jess Abrantes made her debut for Posh who finished six points behind champions Sporting Khalsa who pipped Loughborough Lightning to the title on goal difference.

Leek and Sheffield have been relegated.