Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson thanks the Posh fans after victory over Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh made it nine games unbeaten in League One on Saturday with a 4-2 win at Bloomfield Road.

The result even moved Posh up to fourth, just one point behind Oxford in second place, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite racing into a 3-0 lead in the second half thanks to goals from Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones, Posh were hanging on in the final half an hour after conceding twice in six minutes until Ephron Mason-Clark scored in stoppage time to seal a third win in four League One games..

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United celebrates scoring to make it 3-0. Photo: Joe Dent.

At the point Blackpool scored twice, they had already been reduced to 10 men after Olly Casey had hauled down Ricky-Jade Jones while last man.

While pleased with the opening 60 minutes, Ferguson was far from impressed with the closing stages.

Ferguson said: “For those 60 minutes, we were excellent. We stuck to the game-plan with Jadel helping us as a third centre half and he was outstanding. It was a very mature performance, we were by far the better team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the best Kwame has played as a 10. I brought him in there because I thought he’d deal better with Oliver Norburn if he played, but he didn’t. He was excellent today.

“We were dominant. We got the early goal and then the penalty is a big moment. It’s the wrong height. Ephron wanted to take it with Jonno not playing, but it’s a good save albeit at a good height.

“It didn’t concern me too much though and at the start of the second half, it was fantastic by Ricky and he makes the defender make the mistake for the red card and it’s a double bonus because we score from the free-kick and I’m thinking, ok let’s just go and take this game away now.

“Even at 2-0 though we got sloppy, but it’s a great third goal. We’re all thinking, game over just manage it, but can we also put a real statement out and put them to the sword and yet 15 minutes later we’re hanging on. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were all over the place. It was unprofessional. We just seemed all at sea. Unfortunately, as people will see, we’ve got that in us. We had to go to a back three and I shouldn’t have had to and we shouldn’t have had to score in the last minute.

“I had stern words with them about how we managed that game.

“Zak Stuge had a torrid time when he came on, but Harrison was on a booking and the only way I could see them getting back into it was Dembele making him make a foul so I had to be sensible, but then that happens and it makes you look like an idiot.

“We managed to see it through though and it’s a good counter attack and great finish from Ephron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any time you come here and win it’s a great result. It really is because these will be in the top six, I’m absolutely certain of that. We’ve now come out of Bolton, Barnsley, Portsmouth and Blackpool away pretty unscathed.”