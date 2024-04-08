Brett strikes twice as Peterborough United Women battle back for victory, defeat for under 21s and under 18s

Emily Brett scored twice as comeback queens Peterborough United Women claimed a second successive National Midlands Division One win.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST
Emily Brett. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Emily Brett. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Emily Brett. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Brett did score early at Lincoln City, but the hosts had moved 2-1 up by the break at LNER Stadium, home of the promotion-chasing men's League One team.

But Brett equalised from a Megan Lawlor free-kick on 73 minutes before she harried a home defender into conceding an own goal seven minutes from time.

Posh had come back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at Solihull Moors in their previous outing.

Frankie Pim scored the winning goal in added time after goals from Keir Perkins, Ella Hilliard and an opposition player.

Posh are up to third, but are unlikely to catch the top two who have broken clear of the rest.

Posh host local rivals Northampton Town in their next outing at the Abbey Lawn on Sunday (2pm).

Under 21s

A Posh team which started with five trialists lost their Northants FA Hiller Cup semi-final against AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Pemi Aderoju and an own goal saw Posh 2-1 up at the break.

Posh have Professional Development League games at home to Fleetwood on Friday (1pm) and Swansea at home on Tuesday (2pm).

Under 18s

Posh went down 4-0 at home Sheffield United in a Professional Development League game at the weekend. Posh are at Cardiff City this Saturday.

