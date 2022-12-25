1. 2019. POSH 0, DONCASTER 3

The last time Posh played on Boxing Day was three years ago and, although they didn't know it at the time, the defeat proved disastrous for a League One promotion push. Posh had climbed into the top two five days earlier and Doncaster hadn't won since October 2022, but two goals from former London man Kieran Sadlier (pictured right, with George Boyd) and another fron Ben Whiteman secured a shock result. It was Sadlier's fourth goal in three games against his old club. This was the Covid season of 2019-20 when Posh were in superb form when the season was ended early, a bizarre points per game method was applied to finalise league positions and Posh finished a point outside the play offs.

Photo: Joe Dent