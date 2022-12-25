Peterborough United’s struggles over Christmas in recent seasons have been well documented.
But Boxing Day games often throw up enough talking points to satisfy a series of Graham Norton chat shows.
Here are 10 memorable Boxing Day matches with big promotion wins, derby day successes and what happened next after Posh suffered a record home defeat (clue: there was a remarkable turnaround).
1. 2019. POSH 0, DONCASTER 3
The last time Posh played on Boxing Day was three years ago and, although they didn't know it at the time, the defeat proved disastrous for a League One promotion push. Posh had climbed into the top two five days earlier and Doncaster hadn't won since October 2022, but two goals from former London man Kieran Sadlier (pictured right, with George Boyd) and another fron Ben Whiteman secured a shock result. It was Sadlier's fourth goal in three games against his old club. This was the Covid season of 2019-20 when Posh were in superb form when the season was ended early, a bizarre points per game method was applied to finalise league positions and Posh finished a point outside the play offs.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. 2017, BRADFORD CITY 1, POSH 3
Two goals from Jack Marriott after an opener from Danny Lloyd (pictured celebrating his goal) delivered a terrific win for Posh against a League One play-off rival. Paul Taylor replied for the home side with a 25-yard skidder. Posh moved up to sixth as a result under the managerment of Grant McCann, but a few days later they were beaten 1-0 at an MK Dons team who played for an hour with nine men. McCann was gone two months later.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. 2013, Coventry City 4, Posh 2.
This was a brilliant Boxing Day battle played at Sixfields, then the temporary home of the Sky Blues. Posh, who were in the League One play-off places, led twice in the first-half through Shaun Jeffers and Lee Tomlin (pictured after scoring), but two goals from Leon Clarke and another from Franck Moussa 10 minutes from time saw Coventry 3-2 ahead. Posh centre-back Shaun Brisley then clearly 'equalised' with a header, but neither the referee nor his assistant saw the ball cross the line before the goalkeeper dragged it back. And while Posh were complaining, Callum Wilson, who played for England in the Qatar World Cup, broke away to make it 4-2 to a mid-table Coventry side.
Photo: david lowndes
4. 2012, WOLVES 0, POSH 3
Posh were just beginning to believe they could climb out of relegation trouble in the Championship when they travelled to Molineaux to play mid-table Wolves. And what a performance they put on, orchestrated by on-loan West Brom midfielder George Thorne. Lee Tomlin, Tommy Rowe (pictured scoring) and Dwight Gayle scored the goals. Unfortunately Thorne never played for Posh again as the Baggies recalled him as cover for an injury crisis. Posh moved up to third bottom after this win and that's where they still were at the end of the season.
Photo: david lowndes