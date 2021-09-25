Boss Robins delighted as Sky Blues pass 'stern test' from Posh

Coventry City boss Mark Robins

It was all square at the 57th-minute mark at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with a disciplined Posh frustrating their high-flying hosts.

But then the wheels came off in spectacular fashion for the visitors as Gustavo Hamer's opener was followed up by a swift double from Viktor Gyokeres.

Coventry had scored three times in seven minutes to win it, and although Robins felt his side were worthy winners, he felt newly-promoted Posh had given a good account of themselves,

“It was a difficult game; I thought Peterborough gave us a stern test,” said Robins.

“In the first half they were very good, and I thought we were decent.

"We had quite a lot of opportunity in dangerous positions but lacked that bit of quality at the end.

“We spoke about it at half time, and about having that calmness.

"It stood out in the second half in that seven-minute spell when we broke away from a set play and Gustavo must have sprinted 110 yards in a really quick break.

“We were really calm on the ball, the movement of the ball, and it was calm from Gus to just slide it in between two players.

“That gave us the lead which we needed, and that first goal was important. I think that deflated them a bit because they’re a good side.

“We found it difficult to get our noses in front, but from then on we just grew in stature really and took the game away from them.”

And he added: “I thought the win was nothing more than we deserved. I thought the performance was good and the atmosphere was electric.

“I thought the players on the pitch were outstanding. It’s okay for us to talk about what we want to do, but we need to go on and do it, and they did it fantastically well.