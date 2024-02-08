Kwame Poku is set to make his return for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have been without the services of one of the attacking stars since January 13 when he limped off at The Valley having landed awkwardly on his ankle.

In the four league games Posh have played since his injury, they have picked up four points from a possible 12.

Both David Ajiboye and new loan signing Michael Olakigbe have filled the void on the right wing, with Ajiboye expected to start there again away at Wycombe on Saturday after Olakigbe's red card at Exeter on Tuesday night.

Both David Ajiboye and new loan signing Michael Olakigbe have filled the void on the right wing, with Ajiboye expected to start there again away at Wycombe on Saturday after Olakigbe’s red card at Exeter on Tuesday night.

Poku was sent for scans on his ankle injury with the club fearing he could be out for the season but have received good news.

He will return to training with his teammates on Sunday ahead of the visit of Port Vale to London Road on Tuesday night.

Ferguson said: “He will be back for Port Vale.

“He was out on the grass today (Thursday) and he’ll be out on the grass again tomorrow with Chats (John Chatfield, physio).

“He’ll have a break on Saturday and will train with the group and Sunday and Monday are will be available for Tuesday.

"It’s touchwood he comes through the next few days.”

Posh have received less positive news on fellow forward Jacob Wakeling, who is expected to be out of the rest of the season with an ankle injury he picked up in a 3-0 victory over Spurs U21 on Saturday.

Posh even had to turn down loan offers for Wakeling in January due to the face he would not be permitted to play for three clubs in a season.

Ferguson added: “It’s not good, he’s probably going to be out of the season now, certainly 10-12 weeks we’re looking at. He’s gone to London today and we’ll see if he needs surgery or not.

“Injuries are never great but he can have time to reflect and start to build towards next season. He’s still a very important player to us.

"We had five or six clubs interested in taking him on loan in January but they didn’t know he couldn’t because he’s played for us and Swindon and you can’t play for three teams in one season.

“He’s highly thought of and will still play a big part for us.”