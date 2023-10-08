Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yesterday’s contest had none of that drama, but it was obvious which team has evolved the quicker since the 3-3 draw.

Only Jonson Clarke-Harris from either team took to the field in both matches, but Posh have players in their current side now who would have walked into the 2020-21 promotion team.

Ronnie Edwards for certain ahead of either Frankie Kent or Mark Beevers, while Hector Kyprianou or Archie Collins would surely have displaced Reece Brown in midfield. Josh Knight could also get a game ahead of Beevers.

Peterborough United players celebrate the opening goal against Lincoln with manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

You could make a case for Peter Kioso and Harrison Burrows replacing Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler, although the latter pair were much stronger back then.

My point is Posh are still streetwise recruiters. It’s an important part of any success and at League One level there aren’t many better than Posh.

Kyprianou and Collins are terrific finds as are Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku who will hopefully develop into players of the standard of 2020-21 heroes Sammie Szmodics and Siriki Dembele.

Even Joel Randall is progressing.

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United battles with Jaden Brown of Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 2, LINCOLN 0.

1) I had my doubts after the so out-of-character post-match managerial rant at Mansfield, but the bond between players and boss clearly remains strong. It was magical to see Posh score an 84th minute goal given the number held such significance this week, but the first goal against Lincoln also delivered a special moment. After David Ajiboye had finished his justifiably exuberant celebrations after a brilliant strike, captain Peter Kioso steered his players towards Darren Ferguson in the technical area in what appeared to be a pre-planned manoeuvre to confirm their support for the boss at such a difficult time. Ferguson will now spend time away from the club and he can do so comforted by the good wishes of so many at the club and in the wider football world.

2) Ajiboye was a revelation in this game. He has looked a bit of a one-trick pony at times. Running on the outside and crossing the ball was his modus operandi, but yesterday he was jinking inside, dribbling in the opposition penalty and playing through balls to get his right-back in on goal. His start to the second half was breathtaking as he almost scored before he did and he set up a couple of great chances for others. His goal was remarkable as it looked a daft decision to shoot from so far out when he had so much time and space to advance, but he pulled it off in spectacular fashion. This squad is perhaps deeper than some of us initially thought

3) Randall is far from perfect, but he is best suited from within the squad to play in the number 10 role. If he can brush up his passing and shooting he could yet become a Posh star. It’s been a long and slow process of over two years, but he finally scored his first Football League goal for the club yesterday which was a reward for the ease in which he finds space and accepts possession. I suspect Ephron Mason-Clark was happy to revert to a wide position. A pair of assists suggests that was the case.

Archie Collins of Peterborough United in action against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4) It was a first Posh appearance for referee Sunny Gill Singh yesterday and hopefully it won't be his last. He was impressively calm and even more impressively disdainful of players on both sides who flopped to the floor to try and win cheap free-kicks. Referee appointments are a lottery. Just watch the highlights reel from Stevenage v Wigan yesterday to show how poor officiating can affect an outcome.

5) Collins will be one of those players who often dips under the radar. He will be appreciated far more readily by his teammates than by fans for his, although a fair few supporters recognised the quality of his play against Lincoln. Collins is usually the deepest-lying of the midfielders which frees Hector Kyprianou for his regular forays into the opposition penalty area so the responsibility of shielding the defence is his. He was impeccable yesterday, seeing danger and snuffing it out. Collins can pass as well. He looks a complete midfielder on days like yesterday.