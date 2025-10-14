Bolu brace seals another win for high-flying Peterborough United Under 21 side

Bolu Shofowoke. Photo David Lowndes.

A brace from Under 18 hotshot Bolu Shofowoke earned high-flying Peterborough United another win in the Professional Development Under 21 League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 2-0 success against Fleetwood Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday kept second-placed Posh on the heels of leaders Sheffield United. Posh have won six and lost just two of their nine matches so far.

James Dornelly had already seen a shot well-saved before Shofowoke poked Posh in front in the 10th minute after a slip from the visiting goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh rarely came under pressure, but the visitors started to play in the second-half as a ‘goal’ was quickly disallowed for offside and then the Posh crossbar was struck.

Kyrell Lisbie scores for Posh against Aston Villa Under 21s. Photo David Lowndes.

But it was Posh who grabbed the second goal of the game just before the hour mark as the Fleetwood ‘keeper tripped Kyrell Lisbie as he looked set to score to concede a penalty. Shofowoke took the spot-kick and sent the ‘keeper the wrong way.

Harley Mills then made a strong defensive block before Posh took charge of the game again with Donay O’Brien-Brady and Joe Andrews going close, while Lucca Mendonca saw a header from a corner kicked off the line.

Out of favour first-team squad members Mills, Dornelly, Klaidi Lolos, Andrews and O’Brien-Brady all started the game. Senior players Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston and Lisbie also played. LIsbie started up top alongside Shofowoke as he continues to challenge for a first-team starting place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kyrell played as we want to get him used to a central striking role,” Posh first-team boss Darren Ferguson said. “It’s not that we believe he’s better as a striker than a winger, but with the way we are currently setting-up this is his way into the side.

“Kyrell is a pleasure to work with. He works hard, his attitude is first-class. He’s a pest and a nuisance, but he’s also a good finisher.”

Lisbie scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa Under 21s in a Vertu Trophy match last week. They were his first Posh goals.

Posh: Reyes, Johnston, Freeman, Mendonca, Dornelly, Mills, O’Brien-Brady, Andrews, Lolos (Sub Sykut, 46 mins), Lisbie, Shofowoke. Unused subs. Westcott, Davies, Fox, Claxton.