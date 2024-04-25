Bolton Wanderers will have a little hope if they repeat last season's win at Peterborough United, but ex-Posh man could miss out with an injury
But ‘The Trotters’ still have some hope they can overhaul Derby County and pinch second-place behind champions Portsmouth.
‘All’ it needs is for Bolton to win at Posh and Derby to lose at home to rock bottom Carlisle United, oh and Ian Evatt’s side also need to achieve a four -goal swing in goal difference.
Bolton can point to last season for hope of managing the goal difference bit as Dion Charles bagged a hat-trick and former Posh central defender Ricardo Santos scored his first two goals for the club in a 5-0 win in this fixture.
That was a first win at Posh in a Football League game for almost 30 years although there have only been seven meetings. Posh have won four of them.
Charles is again Bolton’s top scorer this season.
He has 13 League One goals, just three short of last season’s total.
But dangers lurk everywhere in a deep Bolton squad. Even veteran Cameron Jerome has joined the party in the last couple of games by claiming his first goals of the season.
There’s plenty of quality in midfield areas with Bolton fans desperate to get on-loan star Paris Maghoma back on loan from Brentford next season, no matter what division they are in.
Maghoma has scored eight League One goals and partnered up well with the gifted Josh Sheehan.
Sheehan was named in the League One team of the tear along with his clubmate, wing-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.
Former Posh loanees Kyle Dempsey and Nathanael Ogbeta are at Bolton, although the latter, who was excellent for Posh last season, is an injury doubt for Saturday.
Ogbeta is on loan from Championship side Swansea.