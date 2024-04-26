Josh Dacres-Cogley (left, photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

The Trotters have an outside chance of pipping Derby County to second place, but they need the Rams to lose at home to relegated Carlisle United, while beating Posh and also overturning a four-goal goal difference deficit.

It’s most likely Bolton will join Posh in the play-offs, although the teams couldn’t meet until the final at Wembley on May 18.

Bolton wing-back Josh Dacres-Cogley told the Bolton News: “We have to go into this game to make a statement. We have to put a marker down to say ‘if you’ve got us in the play-offs then we are going to cause you problems’. It is massive for us to set a precedent, for them, for anyone else in the play-offs.

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt. Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images.

“We know second place is probably out of reach, but football has a funny way of dong things and that is why we need to take care of our business. If Carlisle end up doing something and getting a result and we’re not at it then we have lost a massive opportunity.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt insists his side are ready for all eventualities. His staff will be monitoring events at Pride Park and if they have a sniff of a chance of overtaking Derby they are happy to go gung-ho at the Weston Homes Stadium against a team that will finish fourth unless they beat Bolton by four goals.

Evatt told the Bolton News: “Obviously we will get updates from Derby and if we need to go a little more gung-ho because the goals need to come then that is something we can change in-game. This is a team that creates a hatful of chances, so provided we can take them, we won’t have a problem, but the approach is the same. We will play our way and try to win the game. If things don’t go our way then we continue with the momentum going into what’s to come.

“The most important thing is that we perform against one of our direct competitors. Peterborough have been very good this season, they have been right up there for the majority of it.”